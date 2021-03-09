Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
PDC1
Video Forecast
A dry, springtime pattern before the next round of moisture
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Celebrities listen as 5-year-old boy’s beats go viral
Video
11-year-old Massachusetts boy and his sledding chicken go viral
Video
‘Forget your purse! Let’s go!’: Watch Florida deputies rescue 73-year-old woman from sinking car
Video
North Carolina man gets revenge on porch pirate with spicy warning
Video
Baarack from the brink: Wild sheep rescued in Australia shorn of 77 pounds of fleece
Gallery
‘It’s like my skin tone!’: Ballet student goes viral on TikTok for pointe shoe unboxing video
Video
WATCH: Massive Victorian home moves through streets of San Francisco
Video