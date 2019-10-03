Zombie inspired makeup mistaken for medical emergency

Woman's zombie inspired makeup is mistaken for a medical emergency at hospital in Michigan

(FOX NEWS) — A professional dancer caused quite the scare at a hospital in Michigan after she walked in with zombie makeup on her face.

Jai Fears says she was getting makeup done for a Halloween marketing campaign Monday when she had a panic attack.

She was rushed to Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak to be treated.

The problem is that Jay already had some of the zombie makeup on her face so when she came in, she says hospital staff immediately went on high alert assuming fears was an emergency trauma case.

Fears says she never thought to tell the hospital that she had the mask on because she figured they would realize it wasn’t real.

Beaumont hospital was not amused.

While they say they can’t comment on individual patients they did issue a statement that read “the emergency room is not a place for fun and games.”



They see many patients with severe medical issues where lives are at stake. Doctors need to be able to focus on those patients with true emergencies.