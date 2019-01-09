Woman Wrestles Snake Off Puppy in Australia

A Brisbane, Australia woman has saved the life of her daughter's Jack Russell terrier Alfie, pulling him out of the grips of a carpet snake just in time.

Security cameras show the 12-week-old puppy running past the snake, which attacks in a split-second, quickly winding itself around the tiny dog.

Carolyn Kong said she didn't think twice before grabbing Alfie and flinging the snake aside.

"As I grabbed him, I felt the snake wrapped around him," she told 9News.

For more - https://www.9news.com.au/2019/01/07/18/38/snake-attacks-dog-owner-rescue-brisbane