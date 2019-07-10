Woman reunited with wallet 75 years later

Her wallet and others from 1940's were discovered during high school demolition

A Missouri woman is reunited with her stolen wallet 75 years later.

Her wallet, and fourteen others, all from the 1940’s, were discovered during demolition work at an old high school in Centralia, Illinois.

The wallets were stuffed inside a heating vent.

The pastor of a church posted a photo of the wallets on Facebook along with names from the wallets.

The pastor, whose moving his church into the former school, said there was no cash but the wallets contained photos and personal information.

The woman whose wallet was returned lives in Chesterfield, Missouri, which is about 93 miles west of Centralia.

The pastor posted a photo along with names in hopes of returning the wallets to their original owners or their relatives.