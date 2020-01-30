Woman faces possible jail time for refusing to give up pet pig

Pot-bellied pig "the dude" causing a stir in Linwood, KS as the city tries to ban a woman from owning him as a pet

(FOX NEWS) — A Kansas woman is facing possible jail time for refusing to give up one of her pets.

Bailey Parker is fighting the city of Linwood to hold onto her pot-bellied pig “The Dude.”

The Dude lives along with his animal brothers and sisters including dogs, cats, chickens and ducks as well as Parker’s two kids.

Parker is a vet tech who rescued “The Dude” from what she says was a bad situation.

The city filed a criminal complaint against her which Parker says she plans to fight.

A judge Monday dropped the charges against Parker only for the city to re-file them shortly after.

The new case is set for March 23rd.

If Parker is convicted, she faces a fine and up to 180 days in jail.

