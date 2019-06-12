Woman accused of squeezing boyfriend’s genitals ‘until they bled’ during argument

A 21-year-old woman is accused of grabbing her boyfriend’s testicles during an argument and squeezing them until they bled, according to police.

The New York Times reports that Katie Lee Pitchford was charged with Domestic Battery and a Parole Violation after police were called to her home in the 800 block of Veronica Court on June 4 for the report of a disturbance.

The victim reported that Pitchford “became enraged” and attacked him during an argument, telling police that she hit him repeatedly and scratched the left side of his face, before grabbing “him by his b—s and squeezed them until they were bleeding,” according to a police report.

The man said he was able to escape after she put her hands around his throat, and he wrestled her by the arms.

Responding officers noted that the victim had blood running down the left side of his face and had bruising on his left eye.

Pitchford told police that the couple had been arguing but that there had been no physical confrontation, and she asked officers if she could talk to her boyfriend because “she wanted to say she was sorry.”

Pitchford was arrested and taken to jail.