What would Americans do to keep pumpkin spice on the menu all year

A survey says some Americans love pumpkin spice so much they would name their children after the flavor, stand in line at the DMV, or take red eye flight for it.

(FOX NEWS) – After months of waiting, the fan favorite fall flavor, pumpkin spice, is back and many people would go through great lengths to keep it around well into the winter months.

According to a One Poll and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters joined survey, people would do just about anything for the flavor to stick around all year.

Of the 2,000 subjects questioned, 35 percent say they would name their child “pumpkin spice” if it meant being able to enjoy pumpkin spiced flavored coffee for life.

The study also finds 41 percent of people would give up carbs or alcohol for the fall flavor and just under half of all of the respondents said they would stand in line at the DMV once a month for life or take a red-eye flight once a week all for the autumn aroma that is pumpkin spice.