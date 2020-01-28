Weinermobile pulled over

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was pulled over in Wisconsin and the driver given a verbal warning after deputies say the person didn't follow the Move Over Law.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (NBC NEWS) — Wisconsin deputies made a traffic stop recently involving a rather unusual vehicle, The Oscar Mayer Wiernermobile.

The hot-dog shaped car was pulled over because Waukesha County Sheriff’s officials say the driver did not follow the ‘move over’ law.

The law requires drivers to move away from or slow down when a vehicle on the side of the road has their emergency lights flashing.

Officials say the side of the road is one of the most dangerous places for first responders and maintenance personnel.

The Wienermobile driver was given a verbal warning.

