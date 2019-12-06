Virginia farm makes Will-hay Nelson sculpture

Farm in Virginia creates a Willie Nelson sculpture made of hay; calls it "Will-hay Nelson."

(CNN) — A Virginia farm is getting global recognition for their creations they make out of bales of hay.

They’ve been doing it for about eight years.

This year’s offering is ‘Will-hay Nelson’.

His hair is the bale wrap that comes off the bails.

His arms and nose are made out of chicken wire.

Farm owner Beth Bays said she started making hay bale creations for a contest.

Bay says she keeps making the sculptures now because the community loves them so much.

Bay is even filming a music video this weekend to help highlight her love of Willie Nelson.

In years past, Bay has made the Wizard of Oz, a drummer bear, cow, elephant, the hokie bird, and ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’.

