This block of butter is in the shape of a turkey - ready to be gobbled up on all your Thanksgiving classics.

(FOX NEWS) — You may have heard of buttered turkeys but what about turkey-shaped butter?

It doesn’t taste like turkey but it sure does look like the star of your Thanksgiving dinner.

Keller’s Creamery is selling this novelty dairy product just in time for the holidays.

The four-ounce bird sculpture provides eight tablespoons of salted butter.

You can gobble some up at select grocery stores including Walmart and Kroger for just under four bucks.