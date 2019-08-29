TSA bans Star Wars coke bottles

Unique-shaped souvenir Coke bottles being sold at Disney's new Star Wars-themed "Galaxy's Edge" theme park are banned by the TSA from carry-on and checked baggage because they look like replica explosives.

(NBC NEWS) – If you visit Disney’s new Star Wars’ “Galaxy Edge” theme parks in California and Florida, you may have trouble packing one of its popular souvenirs for the flight home.

These stylized, five-dollar Coke bottles sold inside at the park are banned by the TSA from carry-on and checked luggage because they look like an explosive.

The bottles were an immediate hit with fans when the park opened in California in May. The Florida version of the park opens on today.

The bottles resemble thermal detonators used in the Star Wars films and feature a language from the mega film franchise.

The Orange County Register first noticed the issue with the bottles.

Many fans have been buying them to display at home, or in some cases, turn into Christmas ornaments.

The TSA does say you can pack toy lightsabers that are sold at the park.