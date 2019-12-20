Toy maker defends body design of boy doll

(FOX NEWS) —A company making “anatomically-correct” dolls that are boys says it’s time for society to accept toys being made that way.

L.O.L. Surprise! the makers of a toy hit this Christmas season is making its “boy-toys” just like they are in real life with the male gender body part.

L.O.L. toys are small in size, but have huge eyes and often wear wild fashions.

MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian says it’s time for society to teach children from an early age about their own body parts.

And the company wants to embrace all body styles, shapes, colors and anatomy, with inclusivity and no shame.

Larian predicts L.O.L. Surprise! collectible toys will surpass “Frozen 2” toys in popularity.

