The strangest items left in Uber cars

Uber unveils its list of unusual items left behind in its drivers’ vehicles in 2019

(FOX NEWS) — You’ve heard of people “losing their lunch” in taxis and ride-share vehicles.

But how about an uncooked steak dinner?

That’s one of the items making Uber’s “list of unusual items left behind” in its drivers’ vehicles in 2019.

Along with a bag of onions and yogurt. And also a hard-boiled egg the rider didn’t want back.

Another passenger forgot an entire food processor.

But it’s not just hungry humans that were out of luck.

One customer forgot mice they’d purchased for their pet snake.

Narcotics were also found, as was a specimen cup from a doctor’s office.

On the spiritual side, drivers also found a Jerusalem bible and a Ouija board. But those are just some of the oddities.



According to Uber, the most often forgotten items are:

phones, wallets, keys.

Backpacks, bag and purses.

Headphones, clothing, glasses.

Vape pens and e-cigarettes.

ID’s, licenses and passports.

And water bottles.

Uber suggests calling your driver if you think you’ve left something in the car.

But, the app also offers an “I lost an item” feature in the “your trips” menu.

If your smartphone is the item you lost you can go to the Uber website to file a report and enter an alternative phone number to be contacted at.

Then it’s up to you and the driver to work out a time to meet.

