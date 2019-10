(FOX NEWS) — You’ve heard of “my dog ate my homework” but have you heard of “my dog ate my traffic citation”?

A young man entered Santa Barbara CHP office with a first for the officer on duty.

The ticket the man needed signed off was missing the bottom half.

Apparently, his dog had taken a bite of the citation.

The story, true or not, put a smile on the officer’s face, and the ticket was not missing the part where the signature went, so the young man was able to get it signed.