Teen Fined For Keeping 10 Venomous Snakes In Room
A Florida teen is in trouble for keeping an unusual menagerie of pets.
Bailey Hough loves reptiles his father says - maybe a little too much though.
Because Florida Fish And Wildlife say they found 10 poisonous snakes in his Fort Lauderdale bedroom a few weeks ago. Rattlesnakes and copperheads.
Not okay to have as pets.
"I do know that they have some reptiles in the house. I didn't realize there were poisonous snakes in the house."
His neighbor who didn't want to go on camera says bailey's a good kid.
It was a picture he posted to social media which led to someone tipping off the f-w-c about the snakes.
The responding officer writing in his report "inside of 6 separate containers I found 7 pigmy rattlesnakes, 2 canebrake rattlesnakes, and 1 copperhead snake.
All 10 snakes are venomous."
He also said, "none of the 6 Tupperware enclosures housing the venomous snakes were structurally sound or labeled as required."
Enough to give one neighbor the heebie-jeebies.
"It's kind of strange, yeah. Especially when I'm scared of them, so I don't let my little one go outside.
Two of the snakes were dead, the others removed. Bailey issued a citation.
He may love animals but from now on they'll need to be legal. Even the strange ones.
"I wouldn't even be weirded out if he had a crocodile walking or an alligator walking across the street. Par for the course."
The teen's father says he has to pay a fine and write an essay for his punishment.
