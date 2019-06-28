Taco Bell hotel reservations sold out in 2 minutes

Reservations for the Taco Bell pop-up hotel in Palm Springs, California sold out in just two minutes after opening at 10 a.m. pst Thursday.

It turns out a lot of people are excited by the prospect of sleeping in a taco-themed room.

The concept is apparently so intriguing, reservations for the “Taco Bell” Pop-up hotel in Palm Springs, California, sold out just two minutes after they opened.

The lucky people who did book a room will get to take in wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling Taco Bell artwork.

Then they’ll wake up to a special “Taco Bell” breakfast delivered to their door.

They also get to float in a pool on a giant raft made to look like a “Taco Bell” sauce packet.

The pop-up hotel will be in operation from August 8 to August 12.