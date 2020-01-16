Squirrel attacks Houston neighborhood residents

Residents in one Houston neighborhood want the reign of terror from one wild attack squirrel to end.

HOUSTON – You’ve heard of angry birds? Snakes on a plane? How about an angry squirrel, biting on your front porch?

We’re talking blood-curdling attacks that have left an entire neighborhood in Cypress terrorized.

“We usually don’t go outside in the daytime because he comes out in the daytime,” Sharlene French-Amezquita said.

The reason? A squirrel that residents said started off friendly and playful.

But for some reason in the past few weeks, it’s become imposing and aggressive and wound up biting two moms in the Bridgeland Shores neighborhood. He attacked French-Amezquita after she tried to stop the animal from chewing up her front door.

“When I stepped outside the door he leaped on me and bit my arm, I pulled him off, threw him to the ground, and tried to get in the house,” she said. “I couldn’t get in the house because he came back, he bit this leg.”

Read More – http://bit.ly/388wdwD