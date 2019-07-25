South Dakota mom shares story after freak lawn mower accident

A South Dakota mom is lucky to be alive after she was struck by lawn mower debris that slit her neck. Now she is warning others about safety. Miranda Paige reports.

BRIDGEWATER, S.D.- A Bridgewater mother is sharing her story after she was involved in a freak lawn mowing accident.

Mowing the lawn was a normal summer chore that Andy Jensen never thought much about until two weeks ago. His wife Kendra went out onto the deck to clean up some pool toys. She says she was outside for less than a minute when something shot out of the lawn mower and sliced her neck and shoulder.

“I just went into shock and just started like waving my husband down and he was still mowing the lawn and he looked at me kind of confused and I was like ‘I’m hurt, I’m really hurt. Something hit me and it hurt,’” said Kendra.

