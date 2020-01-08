Skillet Curling: Southern Sizzle Heats Up Winter Sport

(WRCB/NBC News) Skillet Curling has returned to Chattanooga, Tennessee’s ‘Ice on the Landing’.

The sport, described as an innovative mix of Bavarian Curling, Bocce and Cornhole, premiered last year as a good-humored southern take on the tradition of Scottish curling.

“We happened to be at an event at Lodge facility and we thought, they have a lot of heavy things around here,” explains league commissioner Tom Montague. “I wonder if they’d be down with letting us throw some skillets around and curl with that. So that’s how it came about.”

The word went out that you could recruit five of your friends or neighbors who can stand on the ice and throw an iron skillet toward a target.

“There are a number of teams last year that came out because they heard that there was curling and they were ready to curl,” Montague recalls. “I would say that they might have been disappointed when what they saw had nothing to do with that but the truth is that they had a good time and they wanted to be a part of it again this year.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2uqkZEZ

More from MyHighPlains.com: