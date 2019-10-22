‘Sexy Popeyes chicken sandwich costume’ being sold online

Weird News

by: SCOTT GUSTIN

Posted: / Updated:

Popeye’s chicken sandwich is so popular, it’s inspiring a “sexy” Halloween costume.

It’s called the “Sold Out Chicken Sandwich Costume,” clearly referencing Popeye’s hit sandwich, which sold out this summer.

Some people even waited in line for hours to get one.

But you won’t have to wait in line for the costume, which features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice, and a white “sold out” stamp.

Yandy.com is selling the outfit for almost $80.

Get one before they’re gone!

TRADEMARK AND COPYRIGHT 2019 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss