Retailer removes child bride costume after backlash

MELBOURNE, Australia (KRON) – Kmart Australia has pulled a children’s bride costume from store shelves after a local mom started a petition calling the costume “beyond inappropriate.”

7 News Australia reports the $6 costume included a white wedding gown and headband with veil for children ages 4 to 6.

A Kmart spokesperson said it “regrets the decision to range the bride costume” and “was not intended to cause offense.”

Ask Kmart to remove child bride costume from its shelves – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/2V4raCTcp3 via @ChangeAUS — David Hill (@davidmhill) October 22, 2019

The retailer apologized and said it had pulled all such products off store shelves.

The change.org petition labeled the costume “offensive” and asked supporters to remind Kmart it hard a “social responsibility” to keep up.

At last check the petition had just over 200 signatures, with a goal of 500.