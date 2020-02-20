Rescuers Pluck Paraglider From Power Lines

(KCRA/NBC News) A paraglider pilot is back on the ground after spending hours stuck in live power lines above the streets of Olivehurst, California Wednesday.
During the hourslong rescue, PG&E crews shut off power in the area and made sure the power lines were de-energized while the man dangled in midair.
The paraglider was freed from the power lines around 8:10 p.m.
Firefighters raised a bucket up to the power lines and unbuckled the man from the paraglider. He was then lowered to the ground and put on a gurney.
