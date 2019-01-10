Rare Blue Pigment Found In Medieval Woman's Teeth

Archeologists have found a rare, expensive blue pigment in the dental plaque of a medieval woman's skeleton.

And the discovery is shedding light on a hidden chapter of history.

That's according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

Researchers studied burial remains from a medieval cemetery connected with a women's monastery in Germany where they believe a women's community existed as early as the 10th century.

Multiple spectrographic analyses revealed the blue pigment to be ultramarine, a rare pigment made from crushed Lapis Lazuli stones.

It was as expensive as gold at the time, mined from a single region in Afghanistan and the ultimate luxury trade good then.

Ultramarine and Gold Leaf would have been used to create illustrated illuminated manuscripts and luxury books in monasteries.

Women were not known to be the illustrators of such prized creations.

But a study co-author said the most likely reason she had the pigment on her teeth was that she was painting with the pigment and licking the end of the brush while working.