Prison escape disguise foiled

BANGU, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (NBC NEWS) – Prison authorities in Brazil say they foiled an escape attempt by a drug trafficker who used an elaborate disguise.

Officials released this video saying it shows what happened after guards got suspicious of someone dressed as a woman leaving a jail Saturday.

They removed a wig and glasses then told the person to undress.

The clothing came off then a mask that covered the whole head.

Authorities said they were surprised to find it was Clauvino Da Silva, a member of the Red Command.

That’s one of the main criminal organizations in the Rio De Janeiro area.

Prison officials say Da Silva was wearing clothes apparently belonging to his daughter.

Da Silva was sent to a maximum-security unit.

Investigators are now looking at members of his family suspecting they took part in the attempted escape.