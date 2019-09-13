Prankster dad gets hilarious obituary

Daughter of prankster dad writes comedic obit honoring the man who spent his life making people laugh

(FOX NEWS) – A Connecticut family honoring their late dad by giving the prankster a memorable obituary suited for the jokester.

Joseph “Joe” A. Heller, Jr. passed away on Sunday, when writing his obituary his daughter Monique took some comedic liberties.

Heller was born during the great depression shaping his life of “cheap mischief, often at the expense of others” the obit saying.

The loving father of three girls worked as a library assistant at Yale Law School Library.

The obit stating Heller told his kids, “when he dropped dead to dig a whole in the back yard and just roll him in.”

However, the prankster will be buried next to his wife – and maybe his deceased pet fish – on Friday.

The family joking, in lieu of flowers they’re accepting donations to fund the lengthy obit.

The obituary going viral for its humor with dozens of strangers flooding the family with condolences and well-wishes.