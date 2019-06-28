Portable backpack toilet gives you privacy in the woods

"Instaprivy", a portable toilet and personal privacy system, pops up like a tent and covers you for personal privacy, especially for outdoor bathroom emergencies.

For campers, hikers, even outdoor workers this summer a great new device for “taking care of business.”

“Instaprivy” gives you outdoor privacy to use the bathroom.

It’s a pop-up portable toilet and a privacy shelter system.

It includes a foldable toilet chair, shovel, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and backpack for carrying and can be used in outdoor, military or event settings.

Inventor Paul Magnum says he designed it by necessity for his own family’s outdoor adventures.

Only one hitch, they’re not available until December, but you can preorder via a funding site: Indiegogo.com.

Prices run from 75 to 750-dollars, based on the size of the “bathroom.”