Popeyes is selling a chicken sandwich taped on a canvas

(FOX NEWS) — The Popeyes chicken sandwich is now a work art.
The fast-food chain is giving its own take on “comedian”, two pieces of artwork consisting of a banana taped to a canvas, both selling for over a hundred thousand dollars at auction.
Popeyes’ version of the pricey piece of pop culture features one of its popular chicken sandwiches duct-taped to a blank canvas.
The work titled “The Sandwich” is displayed at the San Paul Gallery Urban Art in Miami but can be yours for just $120,003.99.
All of the proceeds will go to the Popeyes Foundation, a non- profit helping communities in need.
