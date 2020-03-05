Police Defend Arrest Of Cursing Dad

Louisiana father says he shouldn't have been arrested for using harsh words to discipline his son outside of a Slidell Walmart.

(WDSU/NBC News) A Louisiana father is facing charges after cussing at his 4-year-old son.

Kevin Mitchell, 29, says Slidell police officers arrested and booked him with disturbing the peace after they heard him cussing at his son outside a Walmart.

The arrest was captured on cell phone video.

“You can hear me telling the man, ‘You can’t tell me how to talk to my children.’ He kept saying, ‘You can’t curse in Slidell. You can’t do this in Slidell,’ and I just told the man, ‘What are you going to do?’ and he arrested me,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he cussed at his son because he almost hit the car door next to him when getting out. That car was the officer’s.

“That’s when the officer let his window down and said, ‘You can’t be cursing like that.’ I said, ‘Sir, I’m talking to my children,’ and he kept saying, ‘Well, you can’t talk like that in Slidell.’ I said ‘Sir, I’m talking to my children,'” Mitchell said.

