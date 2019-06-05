Police called after Taco Bell runs out of taco shells

A taco emergency in Louisiana leads one Taco Bell customer to call the cops.

Customers at a Taco Bell just outside of New Orleans were told to think outside of the bun and shell on Monday when the shop ran out of both hard and soft shell tacos leading one patron to call 9-1-1 for back-up.

The Slidell Police Department posting about this “travesty” on Facebook saying they “can’t make this stuff up”.

Adding their condolences but in this case- there’s nothing their department can do.

There is no word on whether the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard has replenished its shells or not yet.