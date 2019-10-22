Phone case created out of artificial skin

A team of researchers are introducing "skin-on interfaces" for your devices and people on social media are freaking out.

(FOX NEWS) — Looking for a new phone case?

Here’s one that might make your skin crawl.

A team of researchers in France are developing a protective layer for your devices made from artificial skin.

The sicilon-based coating can be applied to your laptop’s touchpad, the back of your smartwatch or the back of your smartphone.

Not only does it look like human skin, but it also feels and acts like it.

The “skin-on interfaces” are programmed to respond to a wide range of gestures such as tickling, poking and pinching.

If you tickle the skin, it will even type a laughing emoji on your phone.

The goal is to make the devices we use everyday seem more human-like to hopefully increase user expressiveness.