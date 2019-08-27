Pasta straws are the latest straw alternative

Move aside, paper straws. London-based startup stroodles takes uncooked bucatini noodles and turns them into reusable straws to cut down on plastic waste.

(FOX NEWS) – You’ve heard of paper and metal straws but what about pasta straws?

Pasta straws made from uncooked Bucatini noodles.

Unlike paper straws, the company says the noodles won’t affect the flavor of your drink and will last at least an hour in cold beverages.

Stroodles are also vegan-friendly and edible so you can enjoy a crunchy snack after you finish your cocktail.

Since pasta decomposes in a day, Stroodles says its product is the most sustainable choice for a straw alternative.

A portion of the company’s sales are also donated to a charity that works to reduce plastic waste.