Oscar Mayer releasing “ice dog” sandwich

One day after French's announces its mustard-flavored ice cream, Oscar Mayer responds with another combination creation hot dog ice cream sandwiches.

(FOX NEWS) – The nation’s biggest mustard brand is about to meet its maker.

One day after French’s announces its mustard-flavored ice cream, Oscar Mayer taking the condiment-inspired creation to the next level.

Say hello to “Ice Dog” sandwiches.

It’s hot dog-infused sweet cream stuffed with candied hot dog bits paired with spicy dijon-flavored gelato all stacked between two pieces of cookie buns.

Sound like something you want to try?

You’ll have to take a trip to the big apple.

A Weinermobile will be riding through the streets of New York the week of August 12th passing out free samples of the sweet and savory treat.

