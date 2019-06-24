One third of women only date for free meals

When it comes to dating, some women may only be in it for the free food.

This, according to a new study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

Researchers surveying more than 300 women about their personalities, opinions on gender roles, and how often they go on dates just to get a free meal.

The group finding about 33-percent of women admit to participating in the trend dubbed “foodie calls.”

The data reveals women who believe in more traditional gender roles — and, have darker personality traits — are more likely to make foodie calls.

The study’s authors note while the survey focused on heterosexual women, the phenomenon can happen in many types of relationships.