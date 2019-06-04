Ohio town’s water turns purple overnight

Hundreds of people in Coal Grove, Ohio turned on their faucets Monday — to see something unexpected — purple water.

No, it’s not special effects. This really is what the water looked like.

The city flushed its water system several times Monday.

But people still need to run the water until the color goes away.

Officials say the purple water could stain your laundry but besides that, there’s no real danger.

The water treatment plant operator said the vibrant color was caused by a pump malfunction; it dumped too much sodium permanganate into the water.

