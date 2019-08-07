‘Number Neighbor’: Texting random stranger to make a connection

"Number Neighbor" people are texting people with a number similar to their own by changing the last digit and hoping to connect with a stranger

(FOX NEWS) – “Number Neighbor” people are texting people with a number similar to their own by changing the last digit and hoping to connect with a stranger but not if they are your “Number Neighbor”.

That’s someone who shares your phone number with the only difference being the last digit.

Basically, a stranger will type in their number, change the last digit by going up or down a number and then text the other person, hoping to get a response.

Some say they’ve heard of the new texting trend but are not so sure they’d participate or initiate contact with a stranger.

To fully participate in this online trend one should then screenshot whatever conversation ensues with this mystery man. Woman or child and post it to social media.