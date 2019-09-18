Mom in giant unicorn suit greets daughter

Mother wears her Halloween costume while picking up six-year-old daughter at bus stop

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) – A Texas mother received her Halloween costume in the mail and decided to wear it when she met her daughter at the bus stop.

Somer Scandridge says she and her husband get Halloween costumes to match their children.

The couple have a six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son.

Somer wore her costume, a giant unicorn outfit, to greet her daughter at a bus stop.

She posted video of it on Facebook last Friday.

The caption read, “when your daughter is young enough to think you’re still cool and not embarrassing.”

The family lives in Spring, Texas, about 25 miles north of Houston.

