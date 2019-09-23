Mister Rogers “nicest neighbor” sexy costume

Yandy.com has put out a sexy female version of a Mister Rogers costume, complete with zip-up sweater, tie, and mock mister rogers hair

(FOX NEWS) – A costume company wants to know, “would you be my neighbor” by dressing up like America’s most famous and friendly tv neighbor with a twist.

Yandy.com’s offers a sexy mock-up, woman’s version of the outfit worn by the late Fred Rogers, who starred in the iconic PBS children’s show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” just in time for Halloween and the upcoming Mister Rogers biopic, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The “nicest neighbor” outfit, features a Mister Rogers type sweater, fake collar and tie, even a haircut and obviously something mister rogers never wore hot pants.

Yandy includes other Mister Rogers themed accessories, including hand puppets and high-heels.