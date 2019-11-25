Minnesota plane stuck in wires

A small plane got tangled in some power lines in Minnesota. The pilot was rescued and is ok.

LOUISVILLE TOWNSHIP, MN (NBC NEWS) — A Minnesota pilot escapes injury despite flying his plane into power lines.

As you can see, the single engine plane became entangled and was suspended upside down.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot was the only one on board.

The 65-year-old was rescued after crews de-energized the power lines.

The sheriff noted the incident could have been much worse.

The investigation into how the crash occurred was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

