Man brings support clown to office while being fired

(NBC News) – When Josh Thompson learned that he was going to be fired, he didn’t see it as a problem.

He didn’t see it as a challenge.

He saw it as an opportunity, especially when he found out he could bring a support person.

Josh brought a support clown to his firing and has become a viral sensation.

According to New Zealand media, Josh Thompson suspected he was facing the axe at the advertising agency where worked.

He was told he could bring a “support person,” and decided to bring a support clown.

The New Zealand Herald reports that “Joe the clown,” who’s a professional by the way, made balloon animals as Thompson was told he was being let go.

Joe made a suitably mournful face.

The clown mimed crying as Jack’s employers slid the redundancy paperwork across the table.

He created a balloon unicorn and poodle to lighten the mood.

It’s not all bad news for Thompson as he has already got a new job in Auckland, New Zealand.

So Josh advertised his own firing in a most creative way and quickly got a new job.