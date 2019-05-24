Man allegedly hiding drugs in his anus accidentally shoots himself in the testicles

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Cashmere Police Department

CASHMERE, Wash. (WTVO) -- Trouble snowballed for a man who accidentally shot himself in the testicles and was then found to be hiding marijuana in his buttocks, according to police.

The Wenatchee World News reports that 27-year-old Cameron Jeffrey Wilson was carrying a gun in his front pocket on April 5th when it accidentally went off, piercing his testicles and embedding itself in his inner thigh.

When doctors at the hospital tried to operate, a balloon filled with marijuana fell out of his anus.

Police arrived to search Wilson's car and found a bag of meth, according to the report.

Wilson, a convicted felon, was then transported to the Chelan County Jail where he was strip searched -- and another balloon of marijuana fell out of his anus.

Wilson was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

He pleaded not guilty on all charges and awaits his next court date on June 18th.