Loose Gator Rescued From St. Louis Neighborhood

(KSDK) Alligators aren’t native to Missouri, but one made himself at home in a St. Louis neighborhood last week.

Residents called animal control after several people spotted the three-foot gator in front of a home.

The reptile was captured and temporarily placed with the Exotic Amphibian and Reptile Center. It was then given to an alligator rescue in Stanton, Missouri.

Animal control officers said they think the gator was a pet that either escaped or was released.

