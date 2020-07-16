Live worm removed from woman’s tonsil after she ate Sashimi

(CNN) — Doctors in Japan made a surprising discovery after finding a worm living in one woman’s tonsil.
The 25-year-old woman was experiencing throat pain and irritation five days after eating Sashimi, a delicacy of raw fish.
According to a study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, she underwent a physical examination at a Tokyo hospital.
Medics found a black worm – 1.5 inches long – moving inside her left tonsil.
They were able to remove the creature with tweezers.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Police: Four sent to hospital after morning chase/wreck
- Florida workers surprise 4-year-old girl with garbage truck birthday parade
- Kevin Stitt becomes first U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19
- 6-year-old saves sister from dog attack
- Arizona tops states most resistant to wearing masks, study says