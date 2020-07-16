Live worm removed from woman’s tonsil after she ate Sashimi

A woman was found to have a live worm in her tonsil days after eating Sashimi

(CNN) — Doctors in Japan made a surprising discovery after finding a worm living in one woman’s tonsil.

The 25-year-old woman was experiencing throat pain and irritation five days after eating Sashimi, a delicacy of raw fish.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, she underwent a physical examination at a Tokyo hospital.

Medics found a black worm – 1.5 inches long – moving inside her left tonsil.

They were able to remove the creature with tweezers.

