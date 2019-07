Snowglobes filled with liquid meth seized in Australia.

Australian authorities say they have discovered more than $700,000 worth of liquid meth hidden inside a batch of snow globes from Canada.

The Australian Border Force said the 15 snow globes were x-rayed and returned a presumptive positive result for the drugs.

The drug-filled snow globes contained figures, including a llama and a panda, and when shaken, glitter floated around inside the liquid.

A further investigation will be conducted by the Australian Federal Police.