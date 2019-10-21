Less educated men more likely to take wife’s last name

A new study suggests heterosexual men who take their bride's last name after marriage tend to be less educated.

(FOX NEWS) — A change in wedding culture on the rise, men taking on their wives’ last name after marriage.

A study at portland state university says men who change their surnames after getting married… Tend to be less educated.

The research team analyzed data from a survey of 877 men about changing their last names.

Among men without a high school degree, 10.3-percent changed their surname, that fell to 3.6-percent of men with a high school diploma but no college education, and only 2-percent among men who had at least some college education.

None of the participants with an advanced degree changed their last names.

The survey says, despite more progressive views, men claim to have more to lose in careers by changing their last names.