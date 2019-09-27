Labradoodle creator regrets breeding the dogs

(FOX NEWS) — The man behind a popular dog breed now calling it a “Frankenstein monster.”

Wally Conron says he regrets ever making the labradoodle, a mix between a labrador retriever and a poodle.

Conron says he originally bred the dogs as a way of making service animals for people who have allergies.

The trend didn’t catch on though, because Conron says most people wanted purebred service dogs.

But, Conron says a new market opened up when he started calling the dogs a labradoodle.

He told Australia’s ABC News with this new name, he, “opened a pandora’s box.”

Conron says many breeders soon started mixing poodles with labs and it got out of hand.

Now Conron says he worries about puppy mills and about the health of the animals he originally created.