Kentucky woman used her dog’s urine in drug test, police say

PINEVILLE, Ky. – A woman in Kentucky is accused of turning to man’s best friend to try and pass a drug test, according to the Pineville Police Department.
Julie Miller, 40, of Arjay, Kentucky, is charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Police said Miller was at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office for her regular probation visit. She allegedly snuck in a sample of urine and tried to pass it off as her own to probation officers.
After being caught with the urine and read her rights, Miller told police the urine was her dog’s urine and that she brought it in because she knew the drug test would show she had used methamphetamine and suboxone.
Miller was placed in the Bell County Detention Center.
