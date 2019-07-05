Kentucky man has been on raw meat diet for 10 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (CNN Newsource) – A Kentucky man has been on a raw meat diet for 10 years, and he slaughters the animals himself. Derek Nance says, “Raw is just so much easier for me to digest. And it’s really good. Really flavorful.”

Nance has been eating raw sheep for almost tens years, and he slaughters and cuts them himself. “I’ll just sit here and chew on one of these for a while whenever I need a snack,” said Nance.

He keeps every part of the sheep. It takes Nance about a month to eat the whole thing. “I try to get most of the meat out of it first.”//”but yeah, this is the bone marrow. I just dig it out,” said Nance.

When asked if there is anything he won’t eat, Nance replied, “The bladder. I don’t usually ever eat the bladder. It’s saturated with urine.”

Nance grew up with the relatively common childhood illnesses and viruses, but he says his was worse, and by the time he was 20, the symptoms were more severe. He was down to 150 pounds and diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Nance said, “I started studying other people who were into the raw aspect and they said that the vitamins and nutrients and minerals and everything is more intact raw and it’s better and easier for the body to digest.”

He says it immediately solved his health problems, but he invests a lot of time finding the right sheep for his body. “I go out to the farm and I try to source local, organic, grass-fed, pasture-raised directly from the source because I just need to see for myself where the animals came from.”

He slaughters the sheep on the farm if the farm owner is okay with it, otherwise, he kills his food in his back yard. “As far as i know, there’s nothing that I’m not doing anything wrong and I’ve been doing it the past 10 years.”

According to the Lexington-Fayette ordinance, it looks like he’s not doing anything illegal. He can slaughter sheep in his backyard because he has a fence up and he doesn’t force his four children to eat raw meat either.

Nance says, “My daughters will eat some raw meat and they like it and they like drinking eggs, and stuff like that, but I don’t strictly push it on them, they are free to decide.”

And that’s the thing about Derek Nance, he’s not pushing sheep-eating propaganda on anyone. You should talk to your doctor before trying this diet yourself.