John Dillinger’s body to be exhumed

Gangster's nephew asked to have the body exhumed

(FOX NEWS) – The body of gangster John Dillinger will be exhumed.

Dillinger’s nephew applied for the permit to exhume the body.

Dillinger was part of a gang accused of robbing banks.

He was also charged with murdering a northern Indiana police officer but not convicted of the crime.

In 1934, federal agents shot and killed Dillinger after he exited a Chicago movie theater.

Dillinger is buried in Indianapolis.

The exhumation is scheduled for September 16th.

No word on the reason for the exhumation.