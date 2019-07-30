John Dillinger’s body to be exhumed

(FOX NEWS) – The body of gangster John Dillinger will be exhumed.
Dillinger’s nephew applied for the permit to exhume the body.
Dillinger was part of a gang accused of robbing banks.
He was also charged with murdering a northern Indiana police officer but not convicted of the crime.
In 1934, federal agents shot and killed Dillinger after he exited a Chicago movie theater.
Dillinger is buried in Indianapolis.
The exhumation is scheduled for September 16th.
No word on the reason for the exhumation.