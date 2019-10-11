Jesus shoes filled with holy water selling for $4,000

Limited edition sneakers injected with holy water from the Jordan River sold out within minutes and are now re-selling for upwards of $4,000.

(FOX NEWS) — If you’ve always wanted to walk on water these shoes might be able to help.

A limited edition sneaker dubbed the “Jesus shoes” are now on sale.

Designed by creative arts company MSCHF, the revamped Nike Air Max sneakers have soles filled with holy water from the Jordan River.

They also feature a gold crucifix charm, frankincense-scented insoles and drops of red ink representing the blood of Christ.

The company says the shoes are a commentary on the fashion industry’s collaboration culture.

While all 12 of kicks sold out within minutes Tuesday, they are now being re-sold on the website stock-x for upwards of $4,000.