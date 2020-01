National Man Watchers Day is celebrated on January 8th.

(CNN) — Here’s an unofficial national holiday that comes off as pretty creepy.

January 8th is National Man Watchers Day!

To celebrate, you just have to go out and watch men.

At work.

At the gym.

Or doing projects at home.

Yes, it’s as weird as it sounds.

No one knows who came up with the day.

It’s apparently supposed to objectify mens’ appearances in a similar way women often find themselves in.